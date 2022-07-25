Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: heat builds, storm odds remain low

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, July 25, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Jul. 25, 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this final week of July! This week, a sizzling central U.S. ridge of high pressure will bridge with the classically hot Bermuda High. So, temperatures - which have been bouncing around the seasonably hot upper 80s and lower 90s across the Cape Fear Region in the past few days - will likely reach even higher in the next few. Humidity will also regularly sponsor a heat index around 100; values may ping even more stressful 105+ levels on some afternoons. The last toasty metrics worth noting are steamy, sultry nights in the deep 70s and even lower 80s. Bottom line: stay hydrated, rested, and neighborly!

Tuesday surf conditions include breakers around three feet, a moderate rip risk, and water near 81 degrees.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

