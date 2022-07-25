Senior Connect
Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles

From left: Travis Robinson, Julia-Olson Boseman, Rob Zapple(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman has served as a Democrat for years, not only locally, but also in the North Carolina State Senate. However, she is now listed as a Republican.

According to voter registration data, Olson-Boseman’s affiliation has been updated but it is not clear when the change took place. Since Olson-Boseman ran for reelection in the primary election in May, the change would have had to happen in the past two months as a Republican could not vote or run for office if registered as a Democrat.

Olson-Boseman faces contempt of court and was either supposed to turn herself into the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for failing to comply with a court order, or comply with that order by July 22. She did not turn herself into the sheriff’s office as of Friday at 6 p.m., however, it’s not yet clear if she has complied with the court order.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is received.

