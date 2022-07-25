Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CUTE: Tiger cubs get first vet checkup at Oklahoma City Zoo

The tiger cubs – one boy and one girl – got a clean bill of health.
The tiger cubs – one boy and one girl – got a clean bill of health.(Oklahoma City Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (CNN) - The rare Sumatran tiger twins born at the Oklahoma City Zoo had their first official checkup by the zoo’s veterinarian.

The zoo’s vet gave the tiger cubs – one boy and one girl – a clean bill of health.

Their 11-year-old mother Lola gave birth on the early morning of July 2.

The tiger cubs will be kept from public view until they are old enough to be vaccinated.
The tiger cubs will be kept from public view until they are old enough to be vaccinated.(Oklahoma City Zoo via CNN Newsource)

Lola and her cubs will be kept from public view until the twins are old enough to be vaccinated, but tiger fans can continue to monitor their progress on the zoo’s social media channels.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with only 500 left living in the forests of their native Indonesia.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records
A homeownership program has already helped one Wilmington family seal the deal on their dream...
Homeownership program aims to help applicants in competitive housing market

Latest News

Many are finding families can no longer afford their pets, leaving shelters bursting at the...
Urgent need animal shelters 7/25/22
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year
The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat
The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat
Chicken is on display in a market in Pittsburgh, July 12, 2022. The Justice Department is...
Feds suing poultry producers over unfair worker practices