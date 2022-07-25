Senior Connect
Coastal Horizons receives donation from Total Wine & More

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Horizons recently received a sizeable donation from a new business in town.

On Friday, representatives with Total Wine & More presented a check for $29,003.52 to the non-profit organization.

The business pledged to donate a portion of its sales during its recent grand opening to Coastal Horizons.

“Thank you Total Wine & More for donating 10% of wine sales from your grand opening weekend to Coastal Horizons Center!” the non-profit stated in a Facebook post. “We can’t wait to use your contribution to improve the lives of members of our community.”

