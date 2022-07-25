Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CFCC trustees give Morton another raise, bumping pay to $323,000

4 trustees missed the vote, only 1 trustee voted against raise
CFCC President Jim Morton (Source: WECT)
CFCC President Jim Morton (Source: WECT)
By Ann McAdams
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a $30,000 raise. Again. Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton just got his second 10% raise in less than two years.

Morton has been a polarizing figure since taking the top job at CFCC in 2018. Despite less than favorable feedback from a lot of the college teaching staff, the trustees seem to think Morton is doing a great job based on his recent pay raises.

At the Board of Trustees meeting late last week, they increased Morton’s pay to $322,584. They also voted to extend his contract to 2027. We are still waiting for salary information from the state community college office to show how that compares to other community college presidents, but it’s safe to say it’s on the high side. It’s getting close to the $385,000 salary the new UNCW president is making, despite the fact that UNCW is a four year university.

Four trustees missed the vote on Morton’s raise, but they still had enough trustees present to approve it. Trustee Zander Guy, who voted in favor of Morton’s raise, noted CFCC has grown from the 7th largest to the 5th largest in the state under Morton’s leadership. Guy said he hasn’t approved of every decision Morton has made, but overall, he thinks he’s done a good job.

“As a businessman, I think he’s doing a good job running it as a business,” Guy said.

Newly appointed trustee Ray Funderbuck was the only trustee to vote against Morton’s raise.

“I didn’t get any - or I didn’t get sufficient information. I expected a packet of information that might have shown comparative salary, salary history. Evidently, there was a survey, I didn’t get any information on the survey. So I can’t in good faith vote on spending money that I don’t have good information on,” Funderbuck told WECT.

WHQR’s Rachel Keith has reported in depth on recent raises at the college, as well as some unusual promotions and demotions, and activity surrounding recent trustee appointments. She says she was surprised that Morton did not present the trustees with a year-end fiscal report so they could see how the college spent $110 million in public money.

“The state budget, which is about 50% of the college’s budget, was not shown to the trustees. So they couldn’t see any of the expenditures for the year. That was not presented. And that was the same night that he received a 10% raise,” Keith said of the lack of data trustees considered before approving the raise.

A CFCC spokesperson said it’s not unusual for the budget summary not to be presented at this time of year because adjustments are still being made. The state covered $166,000 that went towards Morton’s salary last year. Local tax dollars are used to make up the difference.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland.
UPDATE: One in custody after heavy police presence at Hawthorne Waterside apartments in Leland
Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington
From left: Travis Robinson, Julia-Olson Boseman, Rob Zapple
Embattled county chairwoman switches political parties in midst of legal troubles, former party calls for her resignation
Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records

Latest News

City Councilman Charles H. Rivenbark Jr.
Wilmington City Councilman Charles Rivenbark pleads guilty to DWI
Volvo investigates automatic brake issues on NC 211
Many are finding families can no longer afford their pets, leaving shelters bursting at the...
Urgent need animal shelters 7/25/22
Residents can pick up their kits at the Pender County Health Department, located at 803 S....
Pender County Health Department providing at-home COVID-19 tests to combat spread