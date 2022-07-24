House catches on fire after being struck by lightning

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A house on Ravennaside Drive NW in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood caught on fire Saturday morning after it was struck by lightning.

Crews with the Calabash Fire Department were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene. The fire department stayed on scene for several hours after to keep an eye on any hot spots.

The residents were home when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape safely without any injuries.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic, but there is significant water damage throughout the house.

Calabash firefighters had assistance from Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, and Horry County Fire Rescue along with Brunswick County EMS, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Calabash Fire Department Auxiliary.

