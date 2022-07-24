First Alert Forecast: seasonable finish to the weekend, heat wave approaching

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ridge of high pressure will keep toasty sun intervals and sweaty humidity levels going strong through your Sunday plans, so keep your pool, lake, or beach trip intact! Just drink plenty of water with the expectation of seasonable daily high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s, heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s, and nightly lows no lower than the 70s. An umbrella may also be handy! A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may still dot the landscape today.

Seasonable highs on Sunday in SE NC will give way to a building heat wave next week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/tYGUiscX81 — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) July 23, 2022

Another heat wave will build as we head into the new week as highs rise from the seasonable 90-degree range Sunday to deep 90s late next week. Heat advisories could be necessary as scorching high heat index values at or above 105 will be likely by Wednesday or Thursday. Our lucky streak of quiet weather in the tropical Atlantic rolls on.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

