Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: seasonable finish to the weekend, heat wave approaching

By Claire Fry
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A ridge of high pressure will keep toasty sun intervals and sweaty humidity levels going strong through your Sunday plans, so keep your pool, lake, or beach trip intact! Just drink plenty of water with the expectation of seasonable daily high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s, heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s, and nightly lows no lower than the 70s. An umbrella may also be handy! A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may still dot the landscape today.

Another heat wave will build as we head into the new week as highs rise from the seasonable 90-degree range Sunday to deep 90s late next week. Heat advisories could be necessary as scorching high heat index values at or above 105 will be likely by Wednesday or Thursday. Our lucky streak of quiet weather in the tropical Atlantic rolls on.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records
The Wilmington Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport
A single car was left on its side after taking out a light pole.
Late night wreck in Southport leaves car rolled over
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life
George Clark accepts a gift signed by the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team.
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue honors oldest-living former lifeguard

Latest News

Classic July weather on tap for Sunday.
First Alert Forecast: seasonable finish to the weekend, a turn to hotter weather next week
Classic July weather on tap for Sunday.
Your First Alert Forecast for Sat. evening Jul. 23, 2022
More heat, humidity, and some isolated storms on your Saturday
First Alert Forecast: dents in drought but hot conditions remain
More heat, humidity, and some isolated storms on your Saturday
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Jul 22, 2022