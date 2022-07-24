Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington

Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music
Locals gather for Hippie Fest packed with vendors and live music(WECT)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When you think “Hippie Fest” there are probably certain things that come to mind.

Maybe a picture from Woodstock, or large groups of people wearing tie-dye gathered around a VW bus.

At the ‘All Things Groovy’ Wilmington Hippie Fest, there was tie-dye, but a lot more.

The Hippie Fest, held at Waterline Brewing Company and organized by Downtown ILM Market, had 26 local vendors in attendance. Ranging from small boutiques and artists to food trucks and fresh frozen desserts, and of course everything Waterline had to offer. Live music was performed for Hippie Fest-goers as well.

Founder of Downtown ILM Market Bethany Carpenter says the list of vendors came together nicely because so many vendors had shown interest in participating in a themed event.

“We already had a good foundation of vendors that were interested in participating in markets like this. So we just kind of reached out, opened applications. People have showed interest and we got a list going.” says Carpenter.

Carpenter, a small business owner herself, said she understood the need for more pop-up markets around Wilmington, and how adding themes creates more of a draw to the events.

“A lot of my friends are small business owners. So I really see the importance of it. It’s been really hard for small businesses throughout the pandemic and then just this economic climate. So it’s really nice that, a bunch of people can come support, and we can just have a good time together.” says Carpenter.

The ‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest is the first of its kind for Downtown ILM Market, but Carpenter says many other themed pop-up markets are in the works.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at the Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records
Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
A homeownership program has already helped one Wilmington family seal the deal on their dream...
Homeownership program aims to help applicants in competitive housing market
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life
The Wilmington Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport

Latest News

Calabash home fire in the Brunswick Plantation neighborhood.
House catches on fire after being struck by lightning
Wilmington's Riverfront Farmers Market vendors adjusting to higher business costs
Local farmers market vendors feeling the pressure of rising business expenses
A homeownership program has already helped one Wilmington family seal the deal on their dream...
Homeownership program aims to help applicants in competitive housing market
Donations have dropped off lately--even more so than in the height of the pandemic. She says...
Food banks feeling the impacts of inflation with dropping donations and higher food and gas prices