‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest held in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When you think “Hippie Fest” there are probably certain things that come to mind.

Maybe a picture from Woodstock, or large groups of people wearing tie-dye gathered around a VW bus.

At the ‘All Things Groovy’ Wilmington Hippie Fest, there was tie-dye, but a lot more.

The Hippie Fest, held at Waterline Brewing Company and organized by Downtown ILM Market, had 26 local vendors in attendance. Ranging from small boutiques and artists to food trucks and fresh frozen desserts, and of course everything Waterline had to offer. Live music was performed for Hippie Fest-goers as well.

Founder of Downtown ILM Market Bethany Carpenter says the list of vendors came together nicely because so many vendors had shown interest in participating in a themed event.

“We already had a good foundation of vendors that were interested in participating in markets like this. So we just kind of reached out, opened applications. People have showed interest and we got a list going.” says Carpenter.

Carpenter, a small business owner herself, said she understood the need for more pop-up markets around Wilmington, and how adding themes creates more of a draw to the events.

“A lot of my friends are small business owners. So I really see the importance of it. It’s been really hard for small businesses throughout the pandemic and then just this economic climate. So it’s really nice that, a bunch of people can come support, and we can just have a good time together.” says Carpenter.

The ‘All Things Groovy’ Hippie Fest is the first of its kind for Downtown ILM Market, but Carpenter says many other themed pop-up markets are in the works.

