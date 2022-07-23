1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

Senior Connect
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

