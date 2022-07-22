Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue honors oldest-living former lifeguard

George Clark accepts a gift signed by the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team.
George Clark accepts a gift signed by the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team.(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Before taking the stand Friday morning, members of the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue team honored one of their own: George Clark, the town’s oldest-living former lifeguard.

The team huddled under a garage with George’s friends and family as rain poured, but the group erupted in applause as Clark arrived.

“I was amazed,” said Clark. “I didn’t have any idea we had such a big, good looking crowd of people looking after the people.”

Clark worked as a lifeguard at Wrightsville Beach in the 1940s. Now, at age 94, he says a lot has changed since he last watched over the waters on the North Carolina coast.

“There was nothing organized about it when I was a lifeguard,” said Clark. “I don’t even know how I got hired, I just came and was doing it. $25 a week, no supervision, but we never lost anybody. Never.”

The current group of lifeguards impressed Clark, who says the more things change, the more they stay the same.

“We had a good group of people doing it then and we’ve got probably a better group of people doing it now,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

