Wreck at US-17 closes one southbound lane near Cumbee Rd SW

According to the NCDOT, the scene will be cleared around 6:36 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicular wreck at US-17 has impeded traffic around Cumbee Road SW, with the one of the southbound lanes currently closed.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and use caution.

According to the NCDOT, the scene will be cleared around 6:36 p.m.

The cause of the accident and potential injuries or fatalities are currently unknown.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we receive more information.

