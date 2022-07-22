Volvo investigates automatic brake issues on NC 211

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After several drivers reported issues with their brakes locking up along a stretch of NC 211 in Brunswick County, one car manufacturer says they have investigated the problem and found no issue with the model in question.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted about the issue on Facebook last week after a woman said her brakes locked up several times while driving her Volvo 2020 XC40.

In a statement, a representative for the company said, “The claim has been investigated by Volvo and the findings are that the Volvo XC40 did not malfunction and, in fact, responded exactly the way it should have.”

WECT reached out to find out exactly what was involved in that investigation, but the company told us a spokesperson was not available for comment.

