Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Volvo investigates automatic brake issues on NC 211

Volvo investigates automatic brake issues on NC 211
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After several drivers reported issues with their brakes locking up along a stretch of NC 211 in Brunswick County, one car manufacturer says they have investigated the problem and found no issue with the model in question.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted about the issue on Facebook last week after a woman said her brakes locked up several times while driving her Volvo 2020 XC40.

In a statement, a representative for the company said, “The claim has been investigated by Volvo and the findings are that the Volvo XC40 did not malfunction and, in fact, responded exactly the way it should have.”

WECT reached out to find out exactly what was involved in that investigation, but the company told us a spokesperson was not available for comment.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland daycare center is under new ownership after heated discussion on social media this...
Local daycare Puddle Jumpers under new ownership after growing concerns on social media
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the brakes on some...
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211
Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and is held...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests person for drug crimes at hotel
Doctors see rise in COVID cases as the BA.5 variant spreads
‘As contagious as measles’: Infectious disease specialist talks about spread of COVID-19 and the push to get vaccinated and boosted

Latest News

Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement...
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records
Organization aimed at helping folks "Overcoming Addiction" opens its doors in Wilmington
Local man who once struggled with addiction now is helping his community with the battle
According to the NCDOT, the scene will be cleared around 6:36 p.m.
UPDATE: Wreck cleared in US-17 after closing one southbound lane near Cumbee Rd SW
William Alston
North Myrtle Beach Police release new details in officer-involved shooting Thursday