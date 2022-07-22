Senior Connect
Special Episode: Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt

Port City Politics
Port City Politics(WECT)
By Michael Praats and Ben Schachtman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Chairwoman of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners was held in contempt this week by a Wake County judge.

Olson-Boseman had been ordered to turn over financial documents related to her now-shuttered law office but apparently went on vacation to Europe instead of appearing in court.

Coverage of Julia Olson-Boseman’s worsening legal troubles:

