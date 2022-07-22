Shallotte PD announces ‘Pack-a-Cruiser’ drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Police Department announced their “Pack-a-Cruiser” back-to-school drive yesterday.

The drive, which will occur Aug. 1-24, will take place at the Shallotte Police Department at 114 Cheers St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., per their announcement.

Those wishing to donate are encouraged to review their Facebook announcement for a list of needed items.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.