Shallotte PD announces ‘Pack-a-Cruiser’ drive

The drive, which will occur Aug. 1-24, will take place at the Shallotte Police Department at 114 Cheers St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shallotte Police Department announced their “Pack-a-Cruiser” back-to-school drive yesterday.

The drive, which will occur Aug. 1-24, will take place at the Shallotte Police Department at 114 Cheers St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., per their announcement.

Those wishing to donate are encouraged to review their Facebook announcement for a list of needed items.

