Sections of Randall Drive near UNCW to close during the workday for crosswalk improvements

The sections shown above will be closed during the workday between July 25 and August 7
The sections shown above will be closed during the workday between July 25 and August 7(The University of North Carolina Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sections of Randall Drive between Wagner Drive and the end of the road at Reynolds Drive will be closed during the workday for crosswalk improvements between July 25 and August 7.

Racine Drive will remain open throughout the improvements along with the opening to the Cultural Arts building, per the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

“Thank you for your attention and for exercising patience and caution. While these efforts may cause temporary inconvenience, they are part of a long-term plan to ensure UNCW has the facilities in place to continue educating Seahawks far into the future,” said UNCW in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

