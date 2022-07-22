Sanford man faces series of child sex crime charges: deputies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A 56-year-old man is being held under a $1.2 million secured bond after he was arrested on a series of child sex crime charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Darryl Wright of Sanford faces charges of:

Statutory rape

Six counts of indecent liberties with a child

Six counts of felony child abuse

Six counts of crimes against nature

Five counts of second-degree sexual offense

He is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday afternoon.

Further details on the investigation and arrest were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

