Sanford man faces series of child sex crime charges: deputies

A 56-year-old man is being held under a $1.2 million secured bond after he was arrested on a...
A 56-year-old man is being held under a $1.2 million secured bond after he was arrested on a series of child sex crime charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.(Cumberland County SO)
By WNCN
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A 56-year-old man is being held under a $1.2 million secured bond after he was arrested on a series of child sex crime charges, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

William Darryl Wright of Sanford faces charges of:

  • Statutory rape
  • Six counts of indecent liberties with a child
  • Six counts of felony child abuse
  • Six counts of crimes against nature
  • Five counts of second-degree sexual offense

He is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday afternoon.

Further details on the investigation and arrest were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

