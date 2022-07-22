Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: “Puppies” from the Brunswick County Animal Shelter

If you think you can take the challenge of raising these three puppies, reach out to the Brunswick County Animal Shelter at 910-754-8204.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - These three adorable puppies are just half of the six available for adoption at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Animal Shelter.

They are German shepherd puppies and about 9 weeks old. They were part of an accidental litter-- a good reminder to get your pets spayed and neutered. Since they’re so young, be prepared to deal with potty training and teaching them to chew on their toys and not your couches and windowsills.

You can adopt them at the Brunswick County Animal Shelter (429 Green Swamp Rd NW, Supply, NC) during their hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. You can also call the shelter at 910-754-8204 or visit their website here. There are 29 dogs and over 30 cats at the shelter right now who would love to be adopted.

