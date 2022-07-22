North Carolina Zoo sees record-breaking attendance

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Zoo is celebrating a record-breaking fiscal year.

Zoo officials announced it broke its all-time attendance record by welcoming one million visitors in the 2021-2022 fiscal year ending June 30.

That breaks the previous record highest fiscal year attendance of 879,990 set in 2018-2019.

“We’re thrilled to welcome so many guests from North Carolina and around the world,” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said.

Simmons said visitors can look forward to more reasons to visit, including the first new continent added to the Zoo since the North American continent opened in 1994. Groundbreaking for the Asia continent, which is expected to open in 2026, is planned later this summer.

“We are constantly striving to build upon our success through growing our programs and making our guest experience better than ever,” Simmons said.

To learn more about the zoo and what it has to offer, click here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.