Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say

A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota, was swimming at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp when he was bitten by an alligator.

Based on the severity of Merda’s injuries, the alligator was most likely a large one, according to wildlife expert Justin Matthews.

“A 6-footer can rip your arm off, this alligator here being that close to people, I think someone has fed him before,” Matthews said.

Experts urge people to not swim in these types of bodies of water or feed the alligators.

Merda was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not being released by the hospital.

FWC says they are still working on trapping this gator and are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland daycare center is under new ownership after heated discussion on social media this...
Local daycare Puddle Jumpers under new ownership after growing concerns on social media
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the brakes on some...
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211
Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and is held...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests person for drug crimes at hotel
Wilmington PD arrived at an altercation between two men this morning at around 7 a.m.
One person in custody after downtown altercation leads to injury

Latest News

The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Tina Peters, as a candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, recites the Pledge of Allegiance...
Election-denying Colorado clerk turned herself in to police
Sections of Randall Drive between Wagner Drive and the end of the road at Reynolds Drive will...
Randall Drive closed 7-22-22 clip