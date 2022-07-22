Local man who once struggled with addiction now is helping his community with the battle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man who once battled with addiction on the streets of Wilmington is now helping people with the same issue.

Brent Botros bought a one-way plane ticket to California in 2015. After trips to jail in Wilmington and being addicted to and selling drugs, he had enough. In California, Botros found Tree House Recovery, an organization committed to transforming the lives of addicts differently than most facilities.

Tree House takes a holistic approach to treatment by using programs like CrossFit and other fitness routines, and providing e a support system and structure to those dealing with addiction.

“It’s a family, it’s a brotherhood and sisterhood of people that, most of us, that work for the organization have been through the program.” Botros said.

Botros says most of the instructors are former patients.

“We know what it’s like firsthand to battle addiction, because we’ve been there and we’ve lived through it,” Botros said.

The new facility, which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, is located on North 4th Street in downtown Wilmington. It has workout equipment of all varieties for patients to use. This method of getting active, an intensive outpatient treatment program, gives all of the resources needed for a full transformation.

Botros says there’s nothing better than seeing folks make a full recovery and get to return home to loved ones.

“To be able to see sons returned to their families, brothers returned to their siblings, nieces and nephews returned to their uncles and aunts,” Botros said.

Tree House Recovery CEO Justin McMillen says Tree House Recovery’s biopsychosocial approach, coupled with different methods of training, has worked in their 10 years of operation. Unlike most programs, this one is unique because those dealing with substance abuse don’t have to become residents, and can go workout any day of the week for free.

Looking forward, Botros is excited for expansion of Tree House Recovery across the East Coast.

“Part of our growth plan is to expand nationwide,” Botros said. “This is going to be our first branch that started on the East Coast. It’s bigger than Wilmington. It’s bigger than addiction treatment. It’s complete and total transformation of as many people that we can help as possible.”

Tree House Recovery officials say they look forward to serving the communities of Southeastern North Carolina and want those struggling to overcome addiction.

