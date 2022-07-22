Senior Connect
Late night wreck in Southport leaves car rolled over

A single car was left on its side after taking out a light pole.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Late Thursday night, Southport Police and Fire Departments responded to a single vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of J. Swain Blvd. and Eason St. around 11:30 p.m.

A single car was left on its side after taking out a light pole. The driver was safely extracted from the vehicle and treated on scene by Southport EMS.

At this time, Southport PD is currently investigating the incident.

