Jesse Jones brings comedy tour to Wilmington

Jesse Jones headlines shows at dead crow comedy room this weekend
Jesse Jones headlines shows at dead crow comedy room this weekend(Jessee Leili)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -If you’re looking for a good laugh this weekend...head to The Dead Crow Comedy Room.

North Carolina Native Jesse Jones is headlining his first show in the Port City this weekend.

Jones is currently in the middle of his national “Get Out of My Head” tour.

He has been doing stand-up comedy for 10 years.

Jones has appeared on MTV, Laughs on FOX, and the 3V Network and was reviewed by the New York Times.

The shows will start at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights at The Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington.

Tickets are available at deadcrowcomedy.com.

