Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police release footage of woman’s car getting hit by a train

Body camera footage shows the driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train. (KCRG, Police)
By Phil Reed and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa say a woman barely escaped death after the car she was in was hit by a train. Authorities released the body camera footage to KCRG.

Officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were responding to a separate call when they heard a train conductor blowing his horn at a driver going over the tracks. That particular railroad crossing did not have crossing arms.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50-year-old driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train.

Police say luck was on the woman’s side because the train hit the back door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed but police said alcohol may have played a factor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland daycare center is under new ownership after heated discussion on social media this...
Local daycare Puddle Jumpers under new ownership after growing concerns on social media
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the brakes on some...
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211
Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and is held...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests person for drug crimes at hotel
Wilmington PD arrived at an altercation between two men this morning at around 7 a.m.
One person in custody after downtown altercation leads to injury

Latest News

Florida residents Meagan Glesser and her father Tom Glesser were reunited with their dog Izzy,...
Michigan community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog
California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to signs a gun control law patterned after a Texas...
New California gun control law mimics Texas abortion measure
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
War claims more lives in Ukraine despite grain exports deal
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
Ukraine, Russia sign U.N. deal to export grain on Black Sea