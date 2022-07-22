Goose Creek Road closing for repaving

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Monday, July 25, Goose Creek Road in Brunswick County will temporarily close due to deterioration. Per N.C. Department of Transportation release, the road will close at 7 a.m. and will likely remain closed for two months as crews work to repave it.

“Drivers will be detoured onto Hale Swamp Road and Beach Drive,” said NCDOT in their announcement. “The N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to take the detour into account before traveling and use caution near the work zone.”

