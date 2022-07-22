Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: dents in drought but hot conditions remain

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, July 22, 2022
By Claire Fry
Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As expected, the Thursday update from NOAA confirmed that recent rainstorms have eased the drought in the Cape Fear Region. Chances for additional rain include 40% Friday night, 30% for Saturday, and 20% for Sunday. As is customary in the moisture-filled summer atmosphere, rain may take the form of briefly torrential, electric storms, so keep your WECT Weather App handy.

A ridge of high pressure will keep toasty sun intervals and sweaty humidity levels going strong into the weekend, so keep your pool, lake, or beach trip intact! Just drink plenty of water with the expectation of daily high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s, heat index values in the upper 90s and lower 100s, and nightly lows no lower than the 70s.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

