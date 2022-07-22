Eggs Up Grill continues expansion with new location in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Eggs Up Grill continues its expansion in Southeastern North Carolina with a third location beginning construction in Southport.

Per an Eggs Up Grill press release, the Southport location began construction on around July 21 and will open for business in early October. They also allude to plans to partner with community organizations like the local Rotary, Moose Lodge and Lions Club.

Eggs Up Grill locations have previously opened in Wilmington and Whiteville, but the chain is far more prevalent in South Carolina. Between Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas alone, there are nine Eggs Up Grills.

The rapid growth is parly due to an aggressive strategy started in March of 2018 after the franchise was bought by WJ Partners. Eggs up Grill founder Chris Skordras was replaced by WJ Partners’ CEO of choice Ricky Richardson, who set his sights on “bullish” growth, per reporting by Greenville News in South Carolina. Most locations use the franchise model advertised on the Eggs Up Grill website, and the chain has grown from 36 locations in November 2019 to 66 locations as of July 2022.

The new location will be able to seat 124 people indoors and 30 outdoors. You can visit the restaurant when it opens its doors in early October at 5011 Southport Crossing Way beside Lowes Foods.

