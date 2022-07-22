DMV implements new system to avoid waiting in line

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles announced that it would begin rolling out their latest improvement to DMV experiences. Per NCDOT’s release, “Q-Anywhere” will allow customers to check-in at their DMV virtually and then wait where they please.

“This project frees people up to not have to wait in line at our offices,” said Wayne Goodwin, DMV Commissioner. “After scanning a QR code to check in, they can go to the bank across the street or grab a bite to eat while they wait for a text letting them know when we are ready to serve them.”

Although this system currently requires the use of a cellphone, the DMV has stated that they are working to implement alternate methods that will allow those without access the opportunity to take part.

Per the report, “Q-Anywhere” is currently up and running in over half of the offices around the state. For offices that do not currently support the new system, the necessary changes will be implemented in the coming weeks.

