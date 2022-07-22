Court issues consent judgement requiring increased surveillance at Whiteville apartment complex known for crime

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - On July 18, the Columbus County Superior Court issued a consent judgement requiring Sandy Ridge Apartments to take security measures to ensure the safety of the residents.

District Attorney Jon David has been attempting to take action since last year as criminal activity continued to be reported at the complex.

A consent judgement means that both David and Sandy Ridge Apartments agreed to sign the order. In the order, Sandy Ridge ownership maintains that it has taken steps to resolve the problems, but it also is willing to enter into the judgement to set the issue to rest.

David will present an update on this order to the Whiteville City Council at its July 26 meeting.

The order asks Sandy Ridge and anyone that owns the place in the future to meet a myriad of requirements that increase surveillance and law enforcement power on the property. The order requires the owner to:

Employ a manager with an on-site office for on average 10 hours a week who is also on call during non-business hours

Pay for the hiring of off-duty law enforcement to act as security for the property for 12 hours per week on average for the next six months. This will cost the owners a maximum of $360 per week unless the hours increase.

Sign an annual contract with the Whiteville Police Department allowing them to arrest people for trespassing on behalf of the property

Meet with representatives from the city police, fire department and building inspector to conduct a full walk-through of the property each year

Require residents to show a government-issued ID and keep ID records on file for law enforcement

Conduct criminal history checks on future tenants and residents as permittable by HUD rules

Maintain an updated list of tenants and banned tenants to be provided to law enforcement upon request

Install and maintain security cameras to surveil the entire property and keep recordings for the past 30 days

Maintain the lighting so the property is better lit more consistently

Issue parking permits and guest permits to residents and guests

Evict residents if criminal activity is happening in or on their unit as permittable by HUD rules

The order continues that if the owner don’t fix the alleged violation within 20 days, the DA would have the power to petition the court to be heard for an Order of Forfeiture of the Property. If there aren’t any material violations of the judgement by July 1, 2024, then the order will end on its own terms without any further action required by the owner.

