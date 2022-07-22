Senior Connect
Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman has not arrived at Wake County Detention Center, deadline passes to provide financial records
By Michael Praats
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The deadline for New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman to either turn over banking information to the North Carolina State Bar or turn herself in at the Wake County Detention Center has passed, and it appears neither has happened.

On Monday, July 18, a judge in Wake County found Olson-Boseman in contempt of court, and ordered her to comply with a preliminary injunction issued in March to assist in an ongoing investigation by the North Carolina State Bar into the former attorney’s managing of client funds.

Since she did not show up, the next steps are not clear as there are two law enforcement agencies responsible for different aspects of the orders, and most likely, it’s up to a judge to determine if Olson-Boseman is arrested and brought to Wake County.

Since this is not a criminal charge, an order for arrest was issued by the judge, but not an arrest warrant. The latter of which is up to law enforcement, while orders for arrest are court orders, and can be revoked if someone comes into compliance.

