Breaking ground for a new basketball court in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that construction began today, July 22, for a new basketball court in Rotary Park.

Town officials posed for a groundbreaking photo and stated that a ribbon cutting event would occur soon at the park.

At this time, a completion date is unknown. The community is encouraged to check the town’s Facebook account for more information and updates.

