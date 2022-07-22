Senior Connect
Breaking ground for a new basketball court in Burgaw

The Town of Burgaw announced that construction began today, July 22, for a new basketball court...
The Town of Burgaw announced that construction began today, July 22, for a new basketball court in Rotary Park.(Town of Burgaw)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw announced that construction began today, July 22, for a new basketball court in Rotary Park.

Town officials posed for a groundbreaking photo and stated that a ribbon cutting event would occur soon at the park.

At this time, a completion date is unknown. The community is encouraged to check the town’s Facebook account for more information and updates.

