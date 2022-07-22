Back-to-school family events for New Hanover Co., Columbus Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced a back-to-school night for the local Latin community on Aug. 4.

Per the official announcement, topics will include:

Student enrollment

Transportation

Nutrition

ELL classes

Community organizations, including Clínica Latina, Cape Fear Latinos, NHC, and the Harrelson Center, will be present according to New Hanover County School’s announcement.

The event is scheduled to take place Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 4555 Fairview Drive, Wilmington.

Columbus County

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office also announced a back-to-school family event yesterday for local residents.

“Heavy Equipment from Sheriff’s Office, Whiteville Fire/Rescue Departments as well as Deputies, Firefighters, and rescue Personnel will be on hand for the kids to see,” said CCSO in their release.

Free backpacks will be given out during the event. In addition, the release stated that Columbus Regional Healthcare will be present for a “Health Festival.”

This event is scheduled to take place Aug. 20 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 132 Government Complex Road, Whiteville.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.