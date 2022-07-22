Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

2 children killed after tree falls on home in Alabama

3-year-old, 3-month-old killed after tree falls on Birmingham home
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say two children were killed after a tree fell onto a home on Thursday.

Authorities said the two children who died were 3 years old and 3 months old. An 11-year-old has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities also say an adult woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital, and has been reported as conscious and talking.

Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said another woman was trapped inside of the home but was rescued.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leland daycare center is under new ownership after heated discussion on social media this...
Local daycare Puddle Jumpers under new ownership after growing concerns on social media
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the brakes on some...
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211
Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and is held...
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests person for drug crimes at hotel
Wilmington PD arrived at an altercation between two men this morning at around 7 a.m.
One person in custody after downtown altercation leads to injury

Latest News

‘As contagious as measles’: Infectious disease specialist talks about spread of COVID-19 and the push to get vaccinated and boosted
FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA...
Touched by Uvalde, Bo Jackson donated to pay for funerals
The sections shown above will be closed during the workday between July 25 and August 7
Sections of Randall Drive near UNCW to close during the workday for crosswalk improvements
Local authorities say seven missiles hit the the city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine overnight.
School in east Ukraine hit by Russian strike, bodies found