Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Tree House Recovery NC to occur on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 22 for Tree House Recovery NC. The ceremony will be held at 1118 N. 4th St. and will begin at noon.

Per the chamber of commerce, Tree House Recovery NC specializes is holistic treatment for battling addiction. The program focuses on those who need more support and structure than traditional therapy but do not require residential care. The facility will also offer CrossFit and functional fitness classes that will be available to the entire Wilmington community.

“We have a solution to the local opioid crisis, and we need North Carolina’s help,” said Brent Botros, program director at Tree House Recovery NC and former patient.

