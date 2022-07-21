Police capture officer-involved shooting suspect following hours-long search in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police have captured a man who was wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Police took William Alston into custody after an hours-long search in the areas of Barefoot Resort and the Briarcliffe RV Resort.

Donald Graham, the spokesperson for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said officers went to Alston’s house around 2 a.m. on Oyster Catcher Drive to serve a warrant on domestic violence and abduction charges when he started firing shots at two officers. Graham said that the officers did fire back.

The police department said all officers involved are OK and were not hit.

Shortly after shots were exchanged, police evacuated some people from their homes in the Barefoot Resort area.

For several hours Thursday morning, law enforcement blocked off streets in the area of Tanglewood Barefoot Resort and Ironwood Complex while they searched for Alston.

Around 10:30 a.m., the police moved their search from the Barefoot Resort area to Briarcliffe RV Resort area. People living in the Barefoot Resort area were also allowed to return to their homes.

WMBF News reporter Corinne McGrath has seen law enforcement and an ambulance go into the RV resort. She learned that Alston is being taken to the hospital, but officials would not explain why.

The State Law Enforcement Divison confirmed that it is also involved in the investigation into the shooting. Video from the scene also shows that Horry County police have also been called in to help with the situation.

Authorities said they will release more information once it becomes available.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.