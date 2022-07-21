Senior Connect
One person in custody after downtown altercation leads to injury

Wilmington PD arrived at an altercation between two men this morning at around 7 a.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At around 7 a.m., Wilmington PD arrived at an altercation between two men on Chestnut St.

Per a WPD release, two men were involved in the altercation when a third individual attempted to intervene. He suffered a non-life-threatening cut that required medical attention.

57-year-old Calvin Otto Pigotte was arrested after the incident and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. At this time, he is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

“WPD is investigating this incident. The public is encouraged to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 with any information or use the WPD app. Residents without access to a smartphone can share information with police by sending an anonymous text message to 847411 (Tip411) and including the keyword WPDNC” WPD stated.

