Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium to host lectures, Shark Soiree and display of space telescope in August

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium is hosting the Sandbar Series Lectures, educational presentations where local experts discuss our coastal environment and Outer Banks history, on every Tuesday in August.

The Sandbar Series Lectures are as follows:

On August 2, the museum will host a presentation at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher by Kristin Holloman-Noe to emphasize the challenges that sea turtles face. Attendants will take on the roles of veterinarians, diagnose sea turtle patients and administer the best treatment for them. While no live sea turtles are included in this presentation, land and freshwater turtles will be featured to help in understanding characteristics and adaptations that each type of turtle needs for a healthy habitat.

On August 9, Jim McKee will discuss the role of blockade-runners in North Carolina during the Civil War, the design and use of these ships and how they operated in battles off of the NC coast.

On August 16, Julie Hedgepeth Williams will lecture about the aftermath of the first ‘aeroplane’ flight, and the three pilots who flew the first night flights and graduated from the nation’s first civilian flying school founded by the Wright Brothers in 1910.

On August 23, Associate Director and Director of Stewardship and Community Conservation Jesica Blake will present the conservation work in Southeastern North Carolina done by the Coastal Land Trust. Blake will describe how the organization addresses conservation issues and promotes stewardship of the North Carolina coastal plain.

On August 30, Sara Dousharm, Environmental Educator and Butterfly House Curator at Airlie Gardens in Wilmington, will bring living butterfly specimens in her demonstration. Dousharm will describe their life cycles and adaptations, the importance of pollinators and how to support pollinators in your own yard. All of the species brought to the lecture can also be seen in the butterfly house exhibit at Airlie Gardens.

The museum is also hosting a Shark Soiree on Thursday, August 11, where shark-centered activities will take place, such as shark-focused crafts and educational stations around the gallery, a ‘Shark Smarts’ program at 1 p.m., and a presentation at 11 a.m. by OCEARCH about their research on shark population tracking and conservation.

In addition, the Ingram Planetarium will showcase the James Webb Space Telescope on Wednesday, August 31, at 4 p.m.

Per a release from the planetarium, “the JWST is the largest and most sophisticated space telescope ever conceived, placed approximately 1 million miles from Earth. High-Definition images will be projected onto the 40-foot 360-degree dome theater. The program will also include an in-depth exploration of the content of these photos and the telescope itself.”

Admission to the events is free for members, while non-members’ prices are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62+), $8 for children (3-12), and no cost for those ages 2 and under.

For more information, you can call the Museum of Coastal Carolina and Ingram Planetarium at 910-579-1016, or visit their website here.

