Live Oak Bank prepares 3,000 hygiene kits to benefit local shelters and nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Employees of the Wilmington-based Live Oak Bank packed 3,000 hygiene kits for local organizations on Wednesday, July 20.

Per a Live Oak Bank news release, the kits will benefit local shelters, women’s centers and hurricane relief efforts. Over 700 people gathered in the exhibit hall of the Wilmington Convention Center to create the kits with shampoo, deodorant, soap, combs and other personal hygiene items.

Now, the company says they’re working with the Port City Community Church to identify local nonprofits to distribute the kits to locally.

Live Oak Bank employees prepare 3,000 hygiene kits (Live Oak Bank)

