Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Live Oak Bank prepares 3,000 hygiene kits to benefit local shelters and nonprofits

The YWCA Lower Cape Fear is inviting children, teens and caregivers to the Potluck for Peace, Youth Edition.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Employees of the Wilmington-based Live Oak Bank packed 3,000 hygiene kits for local organizations on Wednesday, July 20.

Per a Live Oak Bank news release, the kits will benefit local shelters, women’s centers and hurricane relief efforts. Over 700 people gathered in the exhibit hall of the Wilmington Convention Center to create the kits with shampoo, deodorant, soap, combs and other personal hygiene items.

Now, the company says they’re working with the Port City Community Church to identify local nonprofits to distribute the kits to locally.

Live Oak Bank employees prepare 3,000 hygiene kits
Live Oak Bank employees prepare 3,000 hygiene kits(Live Oak Bank)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, a man brandished a gun at the Memories of a Child retail store...
Wilmington Police Department searching for man who robbed a store at gunpoint
An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the brakes on some...
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211
US-421 is closed in both directions near I-140.
VIDEO: Tractor trailer carrying plywood overturns on US 421
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard

Latest News

YWCA Lower Cape Fear invites community children and teens to Potluck for Peace
Live Oak Bank prepares 3,000 hygiene kits to benefit local shelters and nonprofits
A photo from a previous Potluck for Peace event
YWCA Lower Cape Fear invites community children and teens to Potluck for Peace
Wilmington Fire Department Citizens Fire Academy Spring 2022 Session
Wilmington Fire Department completes spring session of Citizens Fire Academy