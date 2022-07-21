First Alert Forecast: widespread heat, scattered storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tropical storm and hurricane activity tends to ramp up in latter July but, thankfully, for now, new development appears unlikely in the Atlantic Basin. Fantastic! Your First Alert Forecast already features enough summer hazards here in the Cape Fear Region. Like...

Heat: Expect daily high temperatures in the deep 80s and 90s and plenty of humidity for heat index values of 100 to 110 through and beyond the weekend. At night and in rain, 70s are as low as readings will go. This heat is part of the same ridging pattern baking much of the rest of the country.

Storms: Odds for showers and storms will be medium through Friday and low for the weekend. Storms will tend to be torrential and electric; a few cells may even present damaging wind issues. Keep an eye to the sky and your WECT Weather App for interactive radar, lightning alerts, and bulletins.

Rip currents: Breaking waves of mainly one to three feet will establish a baseline rip current risk of moderate for Cape Fear beaches over the next few days. Depending on local conditions and trends, a few lifeguard stands may fly red or green flags. Locals and visitors: keep it safe in that 83-degree surf!

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

