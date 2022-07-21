Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dead shark found washed up on New York beach

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.
Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.(Quogue Village Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUOGUE VILLAGE, N.Y. (Gray News) – A dead shark was found on a New York beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Quogue Village Police Department responded to a call from an area resident regarding the dead shark on the Ocean Beaches.

Police said the animal was about 7-8 feet long and appears to be a young great white shark.

The shark was washed back out to sea before officials could secure it.

The South Fork Natural History Museum Shark Research and Education Program is working with police to monitor the situation.

Officials are warning swimmers and boaters in the area to be aware that the dead shark could still be nearby. If the shark is spotted, Quogue Village police ask you to call them at 631-653-4791.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An area of Highway 211 between Oak Island and St. James seems to be causing the brakes on some...
Drivers report automatic brake issues along NC 211
Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, a man brandished a gun at the Memories of a Child retail store...
Wilmington Police Department searching for man who robbed a store at gunpoint
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
US-421 is closed in both directions near I-140.
VIDEO: Tractor trailer carrying plywood overturns on US 421
The Leland daycare center is under new ownership after heated discussion on social media this...
Local daycare Puddle Jumpers under new ownership after growing concerns on social media

Latest News

The U.S. Post Office said it will be adding more electric delivery vehicles.
US Postal Service to make 40% of its delivery trucks electric
A couple in South Carolina says they are raising awareness about poisonous mushrooms found in...
Couple says 6-month-old dog died after finding poisonous mushrooms in yard
Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing...
New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade
AG Stein says regardless of judge's ruling in this particular case, women will still have...
NC Attorney General has no plans to enforce state’s 20 week abortion ban
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense seeks acquittal then rests case