Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests person for drug crimes at hotel

Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and is held...
Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and is held $621,000 bond.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man for drug crimes after discovering fentanyl and marijuana at a hotel room.

Per the CCSO, investigators searched a room at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Whiteville on July 7. In the room, they found Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard, about 9 grams of fentanyl, some marijuana and a firearm.

Pollard, a 23-year-old from Whiteville, was arrested and given a $621,000 secured bond with the following charges: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

