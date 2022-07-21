Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests person for drug crimes at hotel

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man for drug crimes after discovering fentanyl and marijuana at a hotel room.

Per the CCSO, investigators searched a room at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Whiteville on July 7. In the room, they found Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard, about 9 grams of fentanyl, some marijuana and a firearm.

Pollard, a 23-year-old from Whiteville, was arrested and given a $621,000 secured bond with the following charges: Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

