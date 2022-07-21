Senior Connect
CFCC kicks off first ‘Career Academy’ for area middle schoolers

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College hosted its first of two “Career Academy” camps for middle schoolers. The camp, which began on July 11, will conclude tomorrow following a celebration. CFCC sought to expose students to the experiences of college and various careers.

Per CFCC’s release, attendees got a closer look at a variety of career fields, including healthcare, manufacturing, and emergency response. The camp utilized facilities at both the Wilmington and North Campuses.

“This type of immersive experience is one I think will be meaningful for these students as they continue their studies in middle and high school,” said John Downing, vice president of economic and workforce development at Cape Fear Community College. “Being on campus, in-person, using the same tools and training CFCC students use will surely be something these students will remember. They’ve done a little bit of everything.”

Pender County students will have an opportunity to participate in the “Career Academy” Aug. 1-12.

