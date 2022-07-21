After contempt of court ruling, calls for NHC Commission Chair’s removal intensify. But could it actually happen?

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - With a judge finding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court for failing to provide court-ordered financial records from her former law firm to the N.C. State Bar, some have called for the current chair’s removal from her elected position.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said the county has received a significant number of emails from concerned residents asking him and his fellow commissioners to remove Boseman from office.

“Counties are an extension of state government and so we can’t make up our own rules as we go,” Barfield said. “We can’t just do what we want to do at the local level, we’ve got to follow the general statute.”

Removal: Need vs. desire

General law in North Carolina does not provide for recall elections for elected officials.

So, can an elected official be removed from their position? The short answer is yes, but the methods vary based on whether there is a “need” versus a “desire” to remove the official, according to experts with the UNC School of Government.

The “need” scenario is fairly cut and dry. Under the NC Constitution, you must be eligible to vote for an office in order to hold that office.

If a sitting board member were to become disqualified (e.g. the individual moves outside the jurisdiction or is convicted of a felony), he or she must resign.

Being held in contempt of court in a civil proceeding is not a criminal offense, meaning Boseman is not disqualified for being held as such in the State Bar’s ongoing case against her.

So, what avenues are there for a board that may desire to remove a member who is not disqualified but for whatever reason is incapable of performing or unwilling to perform the duties of the office at an acceptable level or in an acceptable way?

UNC School of Government Professor of Public Law and Government Robert Joyce outlined three options relevant to sitting county commissioners in a blog post:

Legislative action

Criminal prosecution

Amotion

Theoretically, the General Assembly could pass a local act removing a member of a local government governing board. Though he opined this method was unlikely, Joyce cited a 1925 NC Supreme Court ruling that upheld the authority of the General Assembly to abolish a county’s board of commissioners, terminating the terms of its sitting commissioners and replacing them with a new board.

State Representative Deb Butler offered her opinion on adding a law that would directly address removing a county commissioner.

“Removing a person from a position that the people duly elected is not advisable in my opinion unless the circumstances are extraordinarily dire,” Rep. Butler said. “The power to re-elect or not should rest in the hands of the voters and the voters in this case have spoken.”

We have reached out to other local state representatives and senators and will add those statements if provided.

In addition to being convicted of a felony, there is a misdemeanor crime in the state called “misbehavior in office.”

The statute provides that if an office holder “willfully and corruptly omitted, neglected, or refused to discharge any of the duties of his office, or willfully and corruptly violated his oath of office according to the true intent and meaning thereof,” he or she has committed the crime and can be removed from office by the order of the court.

The statute can only be prosecuted by the district attorney, meaning the affected board cannot take any steps itself, other than to report the alleged misconduct to the district attorney.

Joyce wrote he had found no instance of removal of an elected official under this statute in the 1900s or 2000s.

There is actually some precedent for the third option, amotion, in New Hanover County.

Amotion is a common law procedure by which officers of a corporation can be removed, and our state supreme court has previously endorsed its use to remove an elected official.

Joyce wrote the use of amotion appears to be an option in the “most extreme cases, where the member’s conduct connected with board service is so bad that it ‘challenges the integrity of the governmental process.’”

Joyce referenced two cases in 2013 in which amotion was used to remove an elected official from office: a town council member in the town of Hope Mills and New Hanover County Commissioner Brian Berger.

In the Berger case, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted to remove him from office following an amotion hearing. But Berger was later reinstated by a judge after suing the board.

“Until the legislature speaks to the matter or an appellate court rules in an appropriate case, the status of amotion remains a matter of speculation, though the 2013 cases certainly give it new currency,” Joyce wrote.

What happens if Olson-Boseman doesn’t comply?

Per the judge’s contempt of court ruling, Boseman has until 6 p.m. Friday, July 22 to either produce the required records or turn herself over to law enforcement at the Wake County Detention Center, where she will spend the first of several weekends in jail, or until she complies with the court order.

Should she continue to refuse to provide the required records, there are several other methods to force compliance.

“Without speaking to the specifics of this case, many times you can do it the easy way or the hard way, but either way, the investigators might be able to get it if there’s probable cause to believe that a crime may have been committed,” New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David said. “I’ll tell you that there are court processes in place – subpoena power, search warrants – that may exist to compel information if someone’s not going to voluntarily give it over.”

It is not clear if Boseman plans to submit the required records or show up to jail on Friday, as numerous attempts to reach her have gone unanswered. Posts on social media indicate she may be vacationing out of the country.

Any next steps will be left up to the judge presiding over the case.

The possibility of criminal charges

While Boseman does not currently face any criminal charges, any potential criminal offenses found during the State Bar’s civil case will be sent to law enforcement to investigate.

In Boseman’s case, any pertinent material would be sent to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Chief Financial Crimes prosecutor for the NC Conference of District Attorneys.

The state agencies have already been asked to investigate a separate criminal complaint filed with the Wilmington Police Department last year by a former client of Boseman’s.

David and Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams jointly requested the outside investigation to avoid any conflict of interest.

“Miss Boseman is a practicing attorney with pending cases in my district… she is a sitting county commissioner who helps fund the very courthouse I’m standing at now and aspects of my office,” David explained. “We wanted to make sure that there was not even the appearance that this wouldn’t be fully investigated.”

David addressed frustrations at the apparent delay in the criminal process, saying in this case it’s a tactic.

“Most people have a working understanding of Miranda warnings, that you have a right to remain silent in criminal cases,” David said. “You don’t have a right to remain silent, necessarily, in administrative hearings, including, potential [State] Bar investigations. You have to basically disclose different things to show if you’re acting in a professional manner or not,” David said.

“What was determined as a good investigator’s strategy is to let that process work its way through the court system, and to take any information gleaned from it to determine whether or not Miss Boseman would also be guilty of any criminal violations,” he continued.

Fallout from Berger’s removal

When voting to remove Berger from office, county commissioners considered several factors, including his attendance at public meetings, the misdemeanor charges on his record and concerns over his mental health.

Ultimately, the board voted 3-2 to remove him from office.

His removal was short-lived, as a superior court judge ordered he be reinstated only a few months after the amotion hearing.

“The court cannot conclude that the Board’s Order of Removal was made by an impartial fact finder based on evidence presented because that Order includes findings of fact based solely on the personal experiences of the fact finders, including interactions with unnamed staff,” the judge’s ruling reinstating Berger states.

That ruling ultimately cost taxpayers, who were then on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees.

“With the Brian Berger issue, we spent in excess of $100,000, with legal fees, only to not be successful, Barfield, who was on the county commission at the time, said. “So I know that I don’t want to go down that road again and wasting taxpayer resources for something that will be fruitless.”

Risking taxpayer money coupled with the fact Boseman lost her bid for reelection and will cycle off the board in November makes an amotion hearing highly unlikely.

