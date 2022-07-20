Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for Isaah Merriweather on Tuesday, July 19.

Per the WPD, Merriweather is 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. No clothing description or direction of travel has been listed.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” said the WPD in the release.

