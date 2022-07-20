Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

Isaah Merriweather was declared missing on July 19, 2022.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for Isaah Merriweather on Tuesday, July 19.

Per the WPD, Merriweather is 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. No clothing description or direction of travel has been listed.

“If you see him please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” said the WPD in the release.

