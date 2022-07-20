Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for Elizabeth Jackson on Wednesday, July 20.

Per the WPD, Jackson is 28 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 145 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

According to the report, she was last seen at 12 p.m. on June 8 near Shipyard Blvd.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” said the WPD in the release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.