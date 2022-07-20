Wilmington Fire Department completes spring session of Citizens Fire Academy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department shared photos to celebrate the completion of their spring session of the Citizens Fire Academy.

“We recently wrapped up our Spring session of our Citizens Fire Academy and we had a BLAST!” wrote the WFD on social media.

The academy takes the people enrolled in the program through an 8-week course to show them what it’s like to be a firefighter. Per the Spring 2022 program schedule, activities included a fire ops/aerial ride, a tech rescue, a fire boat/dive demo and a visit to the fire marshal’s office.

The spring session has completed, but there will be opportunities to apply for the fall session after dates are announced. You can attend the course itself for free, though two of the application forums require notarization.

You can learn more about the Citizens Fire Academy on the WFD website.

Wilmington Fire Department Citizens Fire Academy Spring 2022 Session (Wilmington NC Fire Department)

