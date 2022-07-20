Senior Connect
White Oak Fire Department frees tractor driver pinned by tree

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WHITE OAK, N.C. (WECT) - White Oak Fire Department responded to the scene of a driver pinned by a tree Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.

The tractor driver became pinned when a nearby tree fell on top of them. First responders from multiple departments were able to stabilize the individual and airlift them for further treatment. Images of the scene were uploaded to White Oak Fire Department’s Facebook page shortly after.

The victim’s current status is unknown at this time.

