US-421 closed in both directions near I-140 due to overturned tractor trailer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - US-421 is closed in both directions near I-140 due to an overturned tractor trailer.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Fire Rescue says there is also debris from the trailer blocking the road.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge is also closed to westbound traffic due to the wreck.

NHCFR and Highway Patrol are on the scene.

There is no estimate on how long the road might be closed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.