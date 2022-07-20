Senior Connect
US-421 closed in both directions near I-140 due to overturned tractor trailer

US-421 is closed in both directions near I-140.
US-421 is closed in both directions near I-140.(New Hanover County Fire Rescue)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - US-421 is closed in both directions near I-140 due to an overturned tractor trailer.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Fire Rescue says there is also debris from the trailer blocking the road.

The Isabel Holmes Bridge is also closed to westbound traffic due to the wreck.

NHCFR and Highway Patrol are on the scene.

There is no estimate on how long the road might be closed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

