UNCW’s theatre department to present Shakespeare and Autism performances of ‘The Tempest’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s Department of Theatre will present an adaptation of “The Tempest” for children and young adults on the autism spectrum July 21-23 in the Cultural Arts Building at 3 p.m.

“In this unique, immersive experience, Shakespeare text and storytelling are used to provide children and young adults an opportunity to gain social and cognitive skills while playing and interacting with the rhythms of Shakespearean verse,” a news release from UNCW states.

“For those who have never experienced Shakespeare and Autism, the performance is an exciting introduction,” said Robin Post, Department of Theatre professor. “The ultimate goal is for the participants and their family members and caregivers to play, to have fun and to feel a connection to each other as they create the story alongside the actors.

“There aren’t often a lot of opportunities for children on the spectrum to be involved in something like this. Unlike traditional performances, this immersive experience gives the kids not only the freedom to move around, to talk and to make noise but also the freedom to perform in a professional production while it’s occurring. It’s also an effort to embrace all levels of ability and to meet children where they are.”

The performances received funding from the Josephine S. Leiser Foundation, a South Florida-based charitable nonprofit.

“This production would not have been possible without the generous donation of the JSL Foundation,” said Post. “I want to acknowledge and express our deep gratitude for their support.”

For more information and tickets, call Post at 910-962-7690. The three performances are free and open to children and young adults, ages 7 and up, and their caregivers in the Wilmington community. Reservations are required.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.