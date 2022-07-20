Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tony Rivenbark, Executive and Artistic Director for Thalian Hall, dies

Tony Rivenbark was the executive director of Thalian Hall for over 42 years
Tony Rivenbark was the executive director of Thalian Hall for over 42 years(Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Inc.)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The man whose name was synonymous with Thalian Hall has died. Tony Rivenbark passed away early Tuesday morning at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.

Rivenbark was named the first executive director of Thalian Hall in 1980. The title of artistic director was added a few years ago. Rivenbark would have celebrated 43 years at Thalian Hall in September.

The Thalian Association Community Theatre released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Thalian Association Community Theatre mourns the loss of a Wilmington Community legend, Tony Rivenbark. Tony was a prolific writer, director, and actor as well as the Executive Director of Thalian Hall. For over 40 years Tony dedicated his life to preserving the historic theatre and overseeing multiple renovations and expansions. Tony has been instrumental in cultivating the arts scene in Wilmington and providing artistic opportunities to national and local arts groups. There will never be another such as Tony Rivenbark and Thalian Association Community Theatre is grateful for all he did for the community.

Shane Fernando, Executive Director of the Wilson Center was a close personal friend of Rivenbark’s. He credits the iconic theatre director for helping to carve his path in the entertainment industry.

“Tony was a dear friend and mentor,“ Fernando said. “It’s been an immense privilege to have known him since I was a child. While I am heartbroken that he is physically gone, he will continue to still be with us in many ways. His impact on our region in the arts and preservation runs deep and we are all beneficiaries of his life’s work.”

The City of Wilmington will recognize Rivenbark during tonight’s city council meeting. In addition, starting tonight through Saturday, Thalian Hall, the Wilson Center, Kenan Auditorium, and the Meadowlark Lemon Bridge will be lit in purple as a tribute to Rivenbark. The League of Historic American Theatres also is requesting that all historic theatres across the country do the same.

Rivenbark was the author of the theatre essay in Time Talent and Tradition published by the Cape Fear Museum in 1990. His photographic history, Images of America Thalian Hall, was published by Arcadia Press in 2015. His most recent work is an essay on Thalian Hall, “The Theatre That Never Got Finished” that was recently published in the book Theatre Architecture by the Theatre Library Association at Lincoln Center in New York.

He was awarded Wilmington’s Lifetime Achievement for the Arts in 2004. He was a member of the Board of the League of Historic American Theatre and was the second recipient of the LHAT Individual Award in 2005. In 2014 at the Wilmington Theatre Awards, he was the recipient of the Most Enduring Contribution to Wilmington Theatre. In 2019, he received the Star News Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently was awarded the Thomas and Elizabeth Wright Award for Lifetime Achievement from the Historic Wilmington Foundation, recognizing lifelong dedication to historic preservation in Wilmington and the Lower Cape Fear region.

No details have been released on funeral services or a celebration of life. Rivenbark was 74.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob O'Briant with Cape Fear Explorers holding unique Blue Russian Trade Bead
A piece of history found in Southeastern NC’s backyard
Julia Olson-Boseman
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman held in contempt of court
Ocean Isle Beach
What was that sound and why did it shake my house? It was probably just Seneca Guns
Flaming Amy's bowl a popular fresh ingredients restaurant will be closing it's doors for good.
Say It Isn’t So | Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not be reopening.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say

Latest News

There’s a new push here in town to loosen the leash when it comes to restricting dogs on the...
UPDATE: Kure Beach Town Council split on change to dog restrictions
A driver was injured Tuesday after their vehicle struck the storefront of Walmart in Leland.
Driver injured after car crashes in Walmart in Leland
Town of Kure Beach split on revising dog ordinance
Kure Beach Town Council split on change to dog restrictions, vote again next month
Michael Runnels charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
Wilmington Police: Man arrested after assaulting two officers