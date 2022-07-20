Senior Connect
“Ride to Remember” stops in New Hanover County to honor fallen Captain

Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember
Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A trailer bearing the names and images of the more than 600 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty is traveling the country with people looking to pay their respects.

That trailer stopped at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office as those along for the ride met with the friends and family of Captain David MacAlpine, who died after a battle with COVID-19 last year.

“To be able to take another look at our very own Captain Mac... it’s an amazing, sobering, emotional time,” said New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon.

The Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember is a 79-day journey across the country. Today was the first time MacAlpine’s family got to see the trailer in-person and place a flower next to his picture.

“It’s always sad to, you know, rehash these moments of my father,” said MacAlpine’s Daughter, Aaliyah. “But having these types of moments makes me realize how great of a person he was.”

“JC” Shah started the End of Watch Ride back in 2019 to honor fallen law enforcement officials across the nation, with a focus on family and community.

“I think it’s really important that we remember all these beautiful men and women and their families,” Shah said. “And let the departments know that their hurt is being felt nationwide.”

Each mile on the journey carries honor and respect. The group started in Spokane, WA in June and will travel from coast-to-coast before ending back in the Midwest in August. The trip will cover 268 departments across 43 states to honor the 608 officers who died in the line of duty in 2021.

Just like those along for the ride, the trip encourages MacAlpine’s loved ones to keep his memory alive.

“I feel like I know I’m going to see him again,” Aaliyah said. “So that’s just attitude I have remembering my father. Everything reminds me of him from the sheriff’s cars, seeing the sheriff’s, you know, it’s sad, but I know him he would say ‘Baby girl, don’t cry about me, keep it moving.”

To learn more about the End of Watch Ride, click here.

